Kavitha  inaugurates isolation centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLC K Kavitha, on Saturday, inaugurated a 300-bed Covid-19 isolation centre at Calvary Temple in Miyapur. The isolation centre was set up in association with Anukura Hospital and Theresa Hospital.

As Covid cases are on the rise, Calvary Temple — founded by Brother Satish —- decided to open their premises for the treatment of virus-affected patients who belonged to the underprivileged background.

The centre will have a 300-bed facility consisting of 50 oxygen beds and 250 normal beds. It will also have a staff of over 100 to look after the patients. It will be operational from Monday.