By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Gram Panchayat of Kothagattu village in Shankarapatnam mandal imposed a lockdown till May 22. All business establishments will remain open till 11 am.

The panchayat passed the resolution as part of their Covid surge control measure. The authorities also requested the villagers to cooperate with them and follow Covid guidelines. Functions have been postponed and relatives and friends of the residents have been asked not to visit them till May 22.