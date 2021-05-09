STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MEIL to supply free O2 to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana hospitals

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is getting ready to supply medical oxygen to hospitals in both the Telugu States free of cost. 

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is getting ready to supply medical oxygen to hospitals in both the Telugu States free of cost. The company is taking all necessary steps to produce 5 lakh litres of medical oxygen to cater to the needs of patients in various hospitals. MEIL is planning to supply 500 to 600 oxygen cylinders per day with each cylinder capacity of 7,000 litres, completely free. The total quantum of supply of oxygen will be around 35 lakh litres.

In consonance with the efforts of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments, MEIL is reportedly offering medical oxygen B type cylinders free to match the increasing number of Covid-19 patients, who are in dire need of oxygen. MEIL has submitted its proposal to the TS government. MEIL has received a request to refill oxygen cylinders from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (50 cylinders), Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital (200), Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences (100) and Hyderabad Care Hi-tech Hospital (50). These hospitals have augmented their Covid bed strength based on the spurt in cases.

On the other hand, MEIL, with the technical support of DRDO, is planning to construct 30-40 oxygen generation plants. Each plant can generate 150-1000 litres per minute based on the technology of on-board oxygen generation used in fighter planes. Director DRDO Col BS Rawat has appointed senior scientist Dr Raghavendra Rao to coordinate the initiative.

MEIL is manufacturing 30 tonnes/per day in its cryogenic oxygen liquefaction plant. The same will be commissioned at ITC, Bhadrachalam by May 13. Sources said that if required, MEIL  is ready to import cryogenic oxygen tanks from its own unit in Spain.
 

