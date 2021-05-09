Niloufer Head Nurse succumbs to virus  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Head Nurse of the Emergency Section of Niloufer Hospital, Sister Swarooparani, died due to Covid-19 on Friday evening. She breathed her last at Mahaveer Hospital after a week’s battle against the deadly virus.

Swarooparani had served for nearly 30 years in the hospital after joining in 1990. Her death comes as a shocker as several healthcare staff are testing positive despite taking all precautions. It is learnt that at Niloufer, least 60 staffers including nurses, sanitation workers and doctors have tested positive for Covid.