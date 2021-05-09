Second vaccine shot at govt centres on May 10-12 in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, during a visit to Golconda Area Hospital on Saturday, said those who had taken the first dose of the vaccine and completed four and six weeks since then in case of Covaxin and Covishield respectively, could get the second dose from May 10-12 at any government centre.

Vax shot took only 45 mins, say patients

Somesh Kumar interacted with people who had come to get their second shot at the hospital, who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for the process. They informed him that the vaccination took a maximum time of 15 minutes, and with 30 minutes of observation time, they were able to return to their houses in 45 minutes.

The entire experience was hassle-free, they said. Kumar also inspected the wards and various facilities in the hospital. He said that all beds were getting oxygen pipeline facility in an accelerated way. Within a week, 100 Covid-19 beds with oxygen supply will be available in the hospital.