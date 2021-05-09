STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Second vaccine shot at govt centres on May 10-12 in Telangana

Somesh Kumar interacted with people who had come to get their second shot at the hospital, who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for the process.

Published: 09th May 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, during a visit to Golconda Area Hospital on Saturday, said those who had taken the first dose of the vaccine and completed four and six weeks since then in case of Covaxin and Covishield respectively, could get the second dose from May 10-12 at any government centre.

Vax shot took only 45 mins, say patients

Somesh Kumar interacted with people who had come to get their second shot at the hospital, who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for the process. They informed him that the vaccination took a maximum time of 15 minutes, and with 30 minutes of observation time, they were able to return to their houses in 45 minutes. 

The entire experience was hassle-free, they said. Kumar also inspected the wards and various facilities in the hospital. He said that all beds were getting oxygen pipeline facility in an accelerated way.  Within a week, 100 Covid-19 beds with oxygen supply will  be available in the hospital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somesh Kumar vaccine second does Telangana
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp