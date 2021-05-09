SHE team averts minor girl’s marriage in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The wedding of a 13-year-old girl in Chandupatla village under Bhongir limits was stopped by a SHE Team on Saturday. After receiving an anonymous tip on WhatsApp, the SHE Team members from Bhongir, along with the Child Welfare Committee team, rushed to the spot and prevented the wedding from taking place. The teams raided the victim’s house and upon learning the facts, the team stopped the event.

The wedding of the victim was fixed with a 25-year-old working as an auto driver. The parents of the victim were taken to Bhongir Rural police station and were given counselling. A thoughtful discussion with both the parents on the impact of regarding the child marriage and its effects were conversed and clearly informed that child marriage is a crime.

In another case, a SHE Team in LB Nagar rushed to a wedding between a 17-year-old and 25-year-old man. Parents were taken to the LB Nagar Police Station for counselling.