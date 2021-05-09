Stalker slits neck of woman, tries to kill self in Telangana

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL : A man, suspected to be a stalker, reportedly slit the neck of a 23-year-old woman in Jabithapur of Jagtial mandal on Saturday for not accepting his advances.The accused, Raj Kumar from Mannegudem in Medipally mandal, had been stalking the victim in a bid to win her over, but she kept rejecting him, sources say. Unable to bear the rejection, he went to her house and slit the victim’s neck. When her mother tried to stop him, he attacked her and raised commotion. Later, in a fit of rage, he tried killing himself, but was saved by the neighbours and other villagers.

Both were shifted to a hospital in Jagtial. While the victim received treatment and was discharged, the accused was transferred to the Karimnagar hospital after his condition turned critical. Learning about the incident, a police team led by DSP P Venkataramana rushed to the hospital and enquired about the issues. They are also interrogating the locals to figure out the nature of the relationship between the victim and accused. When contacted, Jagtial rural police said no case has been registered so far.