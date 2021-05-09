Telangana police want Covid positive Maoists to surrender

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a bid to ensure that all people get proper treatment and contain the spread of the virus, Bhadradri-Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, on Saturday, urged those Maoists who have contracted Covid to surrender before the police so that they can be admitted to hospitals.

In statement released to the media here, he said the police have received information from reliable sources that several Maoist activists and leaders have contracted the virus and are unable to get treatment in the forests. “We request those Maoists to surrender before the police so that we can ensure quality treatment to them,” he said.

He also stated that though many of them want join to join the mainstream and get admitted to hospitals, they are being stopped by the leaders. “The repercussions to such moves will be severe,” he added.