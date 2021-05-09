STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana records 5,186 new Covid cases, 38 deaths

The cases recorded in GHMC limits were below 1,000 for the second day in a row with just 904 cases.

Published: 09th May 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

RT-PCR tests, COVID-19 test

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana recorded 5,186 fresh Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths on Friday. As many as 7,994 recoveries were also reported on the day, taking the active caseload to 68,462.  The State managed to detect these cases by conducting 69,148 tests, of which only 49,987 were done by the government - far lower than what had initially been planned.

The cases recorded in GHMC limits were below 1,000 for the second day in a row with just 904 cases. The second highest caseload was in Rangareddy with 399 cases, followed by Medchal with 366, and Nalgonda with 317.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, during his visit to the Golconda Area Hospital on Saturday, said that those who had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and had completed four weeks since then in the case of Covaxin and six weeks in case of Covishield, can go to any government vaccination centre from May 10-12 for their second dose. 

