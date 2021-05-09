Telangana under-reporting Covid numbers, deaths: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that Telangana was under-reporting Covid-19 cases and deaths everyday and that the State government was misleading the people by reducing the number of tests to show fewer cases.

In a media statement, he criticised the BJP and TRS governments at the Centre and State for fishing in troubled waters by holding elections during the pandemic even though more than 4 lakh new cases and 4,000 deaths were being recorded everyday. “Due to the election politics of the BJP and TRS, Covid has spread with lightning speed, endangering the lives of crores of people. There are doubts over the number of deaths being stated by the government. They may be much higher than claimed,” he said .