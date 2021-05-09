Three vials of Remdesivir go missing from OGH

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three vials of Remdesivir injections have gone missing from Osmania General Hospital. It is learnt that the injections were found missing on Friday and that the hospital administration has set up a committee to investigate the issue.Highly placed sources within the hospital told Express that these vials were kept in the pharmacy at the Outpatient Building and are suspected to have been misplaced. The box from which they have gone missing is intact.

Meanwhile, an inter-departmental enquiry has been put in place to look into the issue. It is likely that if the misplaced vials are not found, the hospital administration may even lodge a police complaint.

It may be recalled that Remdesivir vials are being sold for as much as `30,000 in some places as the vials are being directly sent in from the manufacturers to hospitals based on a quota decided by the government.