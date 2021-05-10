4,976 new cases, 35 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State witnessed a slight drop in both Covid cases and death on Sunday. The day saw 4,976 positive cases and 35 fatalities as against 5,186 cases and deaths 38 recorded a day earlier. The cumulative number of cases in the State was 4.97 lakh while that of deaths was 2,739. The fatality rate was 0.55 per cent which compares favourably with all India average of 1.1 per cent. The recovery rate was 86.22 per cent as against the national average of 82.1 per cent.