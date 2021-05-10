STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Chandrasekhar Rao gives nod for more medics, two hospitals

During a review meet, CM passes the orders aiming to ease pressure on the overburdened medical & health staff

Published: 10th May 2021 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Covid-19 scourge remains untamed, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has cleared a proposal to appoint more number of doctors, nurses, lab technicians and paramedical staff on war footing besides starting the two superspeciality hospitals built at RIMS at Adilabad and Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal immediately to combat the pandemic effectively.

The measure was taken to ease pressure on the medical and health staff who are coming under increasing strain as they attend to Covid-19 cases. The Chief Minister, reviewing the measures needed to rein in the pandemic with officials, asked them to invite applications from the nearly 50,000 students who have completed MBBS course and begin the process of recruitment for a period of two to three months at reasonable remuneration.

The CM said that it was necessary to utilise their services in this crucial hour by giving weightage to them which could be considered while recruiting them for vacancies in the government in future. He pointed out that they deserved recognition as they would be rendering services in the most critical areas of healthcare in these trying times. They could apply for these temporary positions online. Those who have completed MBBS could apply online at odls.telangana.gov.in/medicalrecruitment/Home.aspx.

Besides doctors, the officials have been given permission to start two 250-bed hospitals, one each at RIMS, Adilabad and MGM Hospital, Warangal. The Chief Minister asked the Finance Department to sanction, as the State government’s share, Rs 8 crore for MGM Hospital and Rs 20 crore for the one at RIMS, as they have been taken up under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. The Chief Minister also cleared the appointment of 363 medical staff for MGM Hospital at KMC and 366 staff for the one at RIMS. 

The officials explained to the CM that there was no dearth of oxygen at hospitals in the State and that the stocks of Remdesivir were also satisfactory. They told him that at government hospitals, 7,393 beds were available, including 2,470 beds with oxygen facility and 600 beds with ventilators. Besides medicines, the medical staff said they were ready to tackle the infection. The CM suggested to the officials to ensure enough supply of Remdesivir injections to private hospitals.

Additionally, the CM has decided to provide free 5 kg of rice per head to all white ration card holders for two months. The CM also asked the officials to pay Rs 2,000 per month and provide 25 kg of rice per month to an additional 80,000 private teachers and non-teaching staff. The government is already giving this relief to 1.2 lakh private teachers and non-teaching staff.

PM Modi appreciates KCR’s suggestion
PM Narendra Modi appreciated KCR’s suggestion that vulnerable people like auto and cab drivers, gas delivery boys, conductors and street vendors be given priority in vaccination, as the probability of them becoming super spreaders is quite high. The CM, after his review on measures to tackle Covid-19, spoke to the Prime Minister over the phone and sought more quota of oxygen and Remdesivir injections, a press release stated. KCR made the suggestion earlier while speaking to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, which was then relayed to Modi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao coronavirus Telangana
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp