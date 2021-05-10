Chandrasekhar Rao gives nod for more medics, two hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Covid-19 scourge remains untamed, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has cleared a proposal to appoint more number of doctors, nurses, lab technicians and paramedical staff on war footing besides starting the two superspeciality hospitals built at RIMS at Adilabad and Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal immediately to combat the pandemic effectively.

The measure was taken to ease pressure on the medical and health staff who are coming under increasing strain as they attend to Covid-19 cases. The Chief Minister, reviewing the measures needed to rein in the pandemic with officials, asked them to invite applications from the nearly 50,000 students who have completed MBBS course and begin the process of recruitment for a period of two to three months at reasonable remuneration.

The CM said that it was necessary to utilise their services in this crucial hour by giving weightage to them which could be considered while recruiting them for vacancies in the government in future. He pointed out that they deserved recognition as they would be rendering services in the most critical areas of healthcare in these trying times. They could apply for these temporary positions online. Those who have completed MBBS could apply online at odls.telangana.gov.in/medicalrecruitment/Home.aspx.

Besides doctors, the officials have been given permission to start two 250-bed hospitals, one each at RIMS, Adilabad and MGM Hospital, Warangal. The Chief Minister asked the Finance Department to sanction, as the State government’s share, Rs 8 crore for MGM Hospital and Rs 20 crore for the one at RIMS, as they have been taken up under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. The Chief Minister also cleared the appointment of 363 medical staff for MGM Hospital at KMC and 366 staff for the one at RIMS.

The officials explained to the CM that there was no dearth of oxygen at hospitals in the State and that the stocks of Remdesivir were also satisfactory. They told him that at government hospitals, 7,393 beds were available, including 2,470 beds with oxygen facility and 600 beds with ventilators. Besides medicines, the medical staff said they were ready to tackle the infection. The CM suggested to the officials to ensure enough supply of Remdesivir injections to private hospitals.

Additionally, the CM has decided to provide free 5 kg of rice per head to all white ration card holders for two months. The CM also asked the officials to pay Rs 2,000 per month and provide 25 kg of rice per month to an additional 80,000 private teachers and non-teaching staff. The government is already giving this relief to 1.2 lakh private teachers and non-teaching staff.

PM Modi appreciates KCR’s suggestion

PM Narendra Modi appreciated KCR’s suggestion that vulnerable people like auto and cab drivers, gas delivery boys, conductors and street vendors be given priority in vaccination, as the probability of them becoming super spreaders is quite high. The CM, after his review on measures to tackle Covid-19, spoke to the Prime Minister over the phone and sought more quota of oxygen and Remdesivir injections, a press release stated. KCR made the suggestion earlier while speaking to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, which was then relayed to Modi