COVID surge: Adilabad villages impose self lockdown

Agency areas are in complete lockdown and are not allowing anyone to enter their villages, said Adivasi leader and Marlavai villager Kanaka Venkatesh.

Published: 10th May 2021 09:31 AM

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In absence of a statewide lockdown, villages in rural and agency areas, and a few towns in erstwhile Adilabad district are imposing self lockdown due to the rising Covid cases. From afternoon, there is a lockdown in Jainoor, Lingapoor, Bheempur, Bejjur, penchkalpet, Utnoor, Indervelli, Gudithanoor, Neeradigonda, Bela, Boath, and Echoda mandals, apart from Mancherial town.

Villagers from Bejjur mandal had organised a meeting and discussed about the lock down from May 14 and partial lock down  from May 10. Violators will be penalised with `5,000. Utnoor town had declared lockdown from after noon. Mancherial town’s Chamber of Commerce announced a self lockdown from after noon.

Villages bordering Maharashtra, where the cases of Covid are rising rapidly, are also taking  precautionery measures. For example, in Penchapelli village of Kotapelli mandal in Mancherial district,  villagers are following  restrictions and have not recorded  a single Covid case  from last year.  If someone goes to the neighboring villages, they must take proper precautions once they return to Telangana. 

Agency areas are in complete lockdown and are not allowing anyone to enter their villages, said Adivasi leader and Marlavai villager Kanaka Venkatesh. He had imposed these restrictions and even erected barricades.Adilabad district has recorded 47 cases, Kumrambheem Asifabad district saw  26 cases, Nirmal  district witnessed 26 cases and Mancherial district has recorded 115 cases.

Telangana coronavirus lockdown Adilabad
