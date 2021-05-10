STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Grave’ issue? Not for this Khammam youth 

Ramanjaneyulu makes time to ferry bodies of Covid victims though he doesn’t have the luxury of time.

Ramanjaneyulu stands with his van in which he transports Covid victims.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: One need not be rolling in riches to help someone. A 26-year-old youth Kurapati Ramanjaneyulu, who was born into poverty, has now turned into a good samaritan to help those facing difficulty in performing funeral rites of kin who die of Covid-19. Ramanjaneyulu, who raised a loan and bought a used Mahindra van to eke out a livelihood, is now using it to transport bodies of Covid-19 victims to the graveyard. He is not deterred by the possibility of the infection spreading to him even though the closest kin of the victims dare not come anywhere near the bodies.

After completing his Intermediate, Ramanjaneyulu did his ITI. He is now being hailed as the Messiah of Manuguru by people who do not know whom to turn to, to perform the last rites of their kin claimed by Covid. The young man lost his father Bhadraiah a few years ago as he could not get an ambulance in time to take him to a hospital when his condition was critical. Now, his mother works in farm fields to supplement the family income.

Ramanjaneyulu makes time to ferry bodies of Covid victims though he doesn’t have the luxury of time. He transports cement, sand or other construction material locally and bought the van for the same.  But now, the youth says that his new occupation has gained precedence.The incident of a family member taking the body of Covid-19 victim on a scooter to a graveyard in AP disturbed Ramanjaneyulu greatly, and he decided to do his bit. 

Once he took the decision, he did not waste any time. He posted messages on Facebook and WhatsApp, saying he was ready with his vehicle to help people finding it difficult to transport bodies to the graveyard. He offered his services for free. “I feel it is a great service. I will help others as much as possible without expecting anything in return,” he says.K Narasimha Rao, a senior citizen in Manuguru town, says Ramanjaneyulu’s initiative is a sterling example of selfless service. “These days, an ambulance to ferry a body costs anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Those who are well-off might afford them but for the poor, there is Ramanjaneyulu,” he says proudly.

