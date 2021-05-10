ITC to provide O2 from its Bhadrachalam unit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State is facing a severe shortage of oxygen, ITC Limited has stepped up to provide oxygen to different hospitals in the State and help the patients battling with Covid-19. According to ITC, they will be supporting with medical oxygen from its paperboards manufacturing unit at Bhadrachalam. Over 100 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen has already been supplied to the nearby hospitals and more will be supplied in the coming days.

ITC’s Bhadrachalam unit has commenced supply of oxygen to neighbouring areas. “ITC is committed to supporting the government in its fight against the pandemic and will continue to explore other avenues to help address challenges,” officials said.In easing the bottleneck of oxygen supply to hospitals, ITC has tied up with Linde India Ltd to airfreight 24 cryogenic ISO containers from other Asian countries.