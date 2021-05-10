Karimnagar govt hospital ready to treat Covid patients

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: District Collector K Shashanka requested Covid patients not to worry about availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, and Remdesvir injections. Officials are making sure that all facilities are provided to patients coming to government hospital, so that they don’t have to go to private hospitals, he said, on Sunday.

“As many as 280 beds have been allotted for Covid patients at government hospital, of which 220 beds have piped oxygen facility, for the remaining oxygen is provided through cylinders. Within 10 days, another beds 10 beds will be added for Covid treatment. At present, 196 Covid patients are receiving treatment at the hospital and remaining beds are vacant,” the Collector said.

“Medical staff at the hospital are ensuring that services provided to the patients are on par with those provided at the private hospitals,” Shashanka added. Patients from other districts and States are also being admitted to the government hospital.