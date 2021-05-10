No pay for outsourced staff of Khammam Hospital

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Around 40 outsourced staffers at the District Hospital in Khammam have not received even the meagre monthly salary of Rs 7,200 since the last year. Hospital officials had hired these additional staffer in April last year to provide better service to Covid-19 patients, on the direction of former HealthMminister Eatala Rajender.

K Laxman, one of the outsourced employees of the hospital, said, ‘’We are almost living with death as we are providing services to Covid patients every day and also shifting the dead bodies as even close family members are also unwilling to take them. But the government is not paying us salaries, which are anyway very less.” CPM trade union leader Tumma Vishnuvardhan said the outsourced staff is working in the worst of conditions and still the government has not showing any gratitude towards them.

He also said that all outsourced staff is very poor if any health issue arises to them, they will not bear even Rs 1,000. He demanded the government to increase their salaries considering their working condition and also release one-year salaries immediately.Speaking to Express, hospital superintendent Dr B Venkateswarlu, said that they have written letter to the State Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad for releasing the funds to pay the salaries of the outsourced staffers.