STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No pay for outsourced staff of Khammam Hospital

Around 40 outsourced staffers at the District Hospital in Khammam have not received even the meagre monthly salary of Rs 7,200 since the last year.

Published: 10th May 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Banks, Cash, Money, Credit

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Around 40 outsourced staffers at the District Hospital in Khammam have not received even the meagre monthly salary of Rs 7,200 since the last year. Hospital officials had hired these additional staffer in April last year to provide better service to Covid-19 patients, on the direction of former HealthMminister Eatala Rajender.

K Laxman, one of the outsourced employees of the hospital, said, ‘’We are almost living with death as we are providing services to Covid patients every day and also shifting the dead bodies as even close family members are also unwilling to take them. But the government is not paying us salaries, which are anyway very less.” CPM trade union leader Tumma Vishnuvardhan said the outsourced staff is working in the worst of conditions and still the government has not showing any gratitude towards them. 

He also said that all outsourced staff is very poor if any health issue arises to them, they will not bear even Rs 1,000. He demanded the government to increase their salaries considering their working condition and also release one-year salaries immediately.Speaking to Express, hospital superintendent Dr B Venkateswarlu, said that they have written letter to the State Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad for releasing the funds to pay the salaries of the outsourced staffers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khammam Khammam Hospital salary coronavirus
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp