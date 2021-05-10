On Mother's day, sons abandon mom over Covid suspicion in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 62-year-old woman was abandoned on the streets by her children at SC Colony in Madhira Town on Sunday, on the suspicion that she contracted Covid-19. Ironically, the incident occurred on Mother’s Day.

Gaddala Rahel, who lived with her two sons, developed mild Covid symptoms two days ago. As soon as she started developing symptoms, her elder son Prabhakar, along his wife and children, left the house. Her younger son Babu, who too had symptoms, went into depression as his wife and children left the place. Later, Babu left Rahel on the streets and she had no place to go as her only daughter lived in Hyderabad.

When the neighbours informed Councilor G Madhuri of the incident, he called up social workers Dornala Ramakrishna and Nissy Harini, who rushed to the spot and took both mother and the younger son to the hospital for testing. Interestingly both tested negative for the virus.