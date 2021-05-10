STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Only 2 per cent fully vaccinated in Telangana

According to data provided by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 8.3 lakh people have been fully vaccinated with both doses of either Covaxin and Covishield till May 8.

Published: 10th May 2021 09:58 AM

People waiting to get tested for Covid take shade under a tree, in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Such is the shortage of vaccines that despite over three months having been passed since the vaccination drive began in the State, so far, only two per cent of the State’s population has been vaccinated against Covid-19. According to data provided by the office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 8.3 lakh people have been fully vaccinated with both doses of either Covaxin and Covishield till May 8.Of the State’s estimated population of around four crore, 8,31,985 people have got both doses, while 43,71,307 have received a single one. About 52 lakh doses have been administered since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16. 

The drive is taking place in phases, with frontline workers, including healthcare workers, being covered in phase I, followed by senior citizens and those aged above 45. Though it was planned to also cover those aged above 18 years, it was deferred due to shortage of vaccines. On Saturday, the second dose of vaccine was given to 81,184 people, while only 190 were administered the first dose. This is because, in view of the shortage, the State government has halted registrations for the first dose, while intensifying the drive for the second dose.

The government has been providing vaccinations in nearly 1,200 centres across the State, which include 953 government centres and 242 private ones. At present, only second doses of the vaccines are being given, and only for those aged above 45. However, Telangana has been listed as one among 14 States for direct supply of Covaxin since May 1 by Bharat Biotech. Suchitra Ella, co-founder of the firm, said they have confirmed direct supplies based on allocations received from the Central government. “Requests have been received from other States and will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks,” she said

