Telangana to witness thunderstorms and lightning for 5 days, predicts IMD

On Sunday, the city registered a maximum daytime temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius.

Published: 10th May 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A cloudy sky

For representational purposes (File Photo | Suryarshi Mitra/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning for Telangana till May 14. The department warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorm and gale are likely to occur at isolated places in the State. The State is under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over interior North Karnataka.

According to the warning,  the thunderstorm will likely hit districts such as Adilabad, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagtial, Pedappally, Mulugu, Hyderabad, Siddipet, Medchal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Vikarabad Narayanpet and  Gadwal.

As per the reports of the Automatic Weather Stations of the Telangana State Development and Planning Society, Mulugu district recorded the highest rainfall of 25 mm until 9 pm on Sunday. Drizzle was registered in many districts of the State.

Hyd to remain hot & wet

The rains may not help bring down daytime temperatures in Hyderabad. On Sunday, the city registered a maximum daytime temperature of 38.5 degree Celsius. According to the IMD forecast, the city is likely to see more or less of the same daytime temperature.“A partly-cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers is expected in Hyderabad till May 13-14. However, the temperature will be between 38-40 degrees Celsius,” said IMD meteorologist P Krishna.

