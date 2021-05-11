AIIMS Bibinagar to have oxygen plant, says Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday inspected the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar. He directed Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to immediately send ventilators and Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, to solve the medical oxygen issue in the hospital.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy,

along with hospital officials, inspects oxygen

cylinders at AIIMS, Bibinagar on Monday

He said that the Centre would sanction an oxygen generator plant to AIIMS, Bibinagar. Speaking to the media, Kishan said that the Centre will increase oxygen beds in the AIIMS ICU from 50 to 200 in the next week. He said that the Centre was working hard to combat the second wave of the pandemic.

“During the past one week, not a single case has been reported in 180 districts in the country,” Kishan claimed.He said that the DRDO was working towards bringing out the anti-Covid-19 drug (2DG) at a cheaper price.