Cops quiz Madhu and wife

Investigating officers continued quizzing Peddapalli ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu for the third day, on Monday.

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : Investigating officers continued quizzing Peddapalli ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu for the third day, on Monday. Meanwhile, they also questioned Madhu’s wife and Manthani municipal chairperson Putta Shailaja, and Kamanpur Market Committee chairperson Pudari Satyanarayana Goud. 
According to sources, the investigating officers have managed to get hold of details of bank transactions by Putta Madhu and his family members, on days prior to the murder of High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani.

It may be recalled that the police had learnt that before the commission of the twin murders, Madhu had withdrawn `2 crore from a bank.The officials have reportedly started going through forensic evidence and lab reports related to the crime. They are also inspecting Vaman Rao’s dying declaration yet again.

In the declaration, Vaman Rao had mentioned the name of Kunta Srinu, Accused Number 1. Though the lawyer had mentioned the name of another person as well, this part was inaudible in the recording. Now, the officials have set their focus on finding the second name. In the meantime, sources told Express that the investigating officers are leaving no stone unturned to gather strong evidence to prepare a water-tight chargesheet. 

Madhu has reportedly not confessed his involvement in the gruesome murder yet, sources added. Officials contemplate that if they find any lead in the details of bank transactions, they can finally file a case against Putta Madhu. They are also analysing the call data on Madhu’s phone to learn as to whom he had been in touch with.

In the meantime, the officials probing a case against Madhu for allegedly amassing illegal assets, too have made progress in their investigation. The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Manthani Congress leader Inumula Satish with the CBI and the Income Tax Department. According to sources, the hotel at Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, wherein Madhu was hiding, also belong to one of his benamis.

