STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Medical supplies cut off to smoke out Covid positive Maoists?

The Coronavirus is not sparing even Maoists living in the jungles on either side of the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Published: 11th May 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Coronavirus is not sparing even Maoists living in the jungles on either side of the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. According to police sources, about 100 Maoists, including a few top leaders, are suffering from Covid-19 and are unable to get appropriate medical treatment. Unlike in the first wave, the virus is now spreading to forest areas too. The Maoists who have contracted the infection have no access to medical care. 

These Maoists are taking treatment surreptitiously in villages under Dantewada, Sukma and Bijapur districts which are on the border with Telangana. It is learnt that the condition of some Maoists is very critical but they are afraid of coming out into the open for better medical care for fear of being arrested by police.

Though it is said that police are cutting medical supplies to the villages where Maoists are suspected to have holed up, the police officials are denying the allegation. They said that they are ready to get the Maoists medical help if they come out and surrender.  “We have tightened vigil on the border villages as part of our duty. We are trying to provide good treatment to the Maoists,” one police officer said.

Surrender to get treatment, Maoists told

Police are hopeful that the ultras would surrender before them as they are unable to fight the virus without medical care and with the police being on hot pursuit.According to Dantewada SP Abhisekh Pallav, Maoists who are infected with Covid-19 are getting treatment from RMPs at Ganglur forest area in Chhattishgarh. Pallav said that Dandakaranya special zonal committee member Sujatha, on whom there is a reward of `25 lakh, as well as two other leaders — Jayalal and Dinesh — on whom there are rewards of `10 lakh each, are also suffering from Covid-19.

The State police officials have received information that some Maoists who are moving in Telangana have also contracted virus. Already Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, in a press statement issued on Sunday, appealed to the Maoists to surrender and getting better medical treatment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maoists coronavirus
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp