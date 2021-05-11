Medical supplies cut off to smoke out Covid positive Maoists?

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

KHAMMAM: The Coronavirus is not sparing even Maoists living in the jungles on either side of the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. According to police sources, about 100 Maoists, including a few top leaders, are suffering from Covid-19 and are unable to get appropriate medical treatment. Unlike in the first wave, the virus is now spreading to forest areas too. The Maoists who have contracted the infection have no access to medical care.

These Maoists are taking treatment surreptitiously in villages under Dantewada, Sukma and Bijapur districts which are on the border with Telangana. It is learnt that the condition of some Maoists is very critical but they are afraid of coming out into the open for better medical care for fear of being arrested by police.

Though it is said that police are cutting medical supplies to the villages where Maoists are suspected to have holed up, the police officials are denying the allegation. They said that they are ready to get the Maoists medical help if they come out and surrender. “We have tightened vigil on the border villages as part of our duty. We are trying to provide good treatment to the Maoists,” one police officer said.

Surrender to get treatment, Maoists told



Police are hopeful that the ultras would surrender before them as they are unable to fight the virus without medical care and with the police being on hot pursuit.According to Dantewada SP Abhisekh Pallav, Maoists who are infected with Covid-19 are getting treatment from RMPs at Ganglur forest area in Chhattishgarh. Pallav said that Dandakaranya special zonal committee member Sujatha, on whom there is a reward of `25 lakh, as well as two other leaders — Jayalal and Dinesh — on whom there are rewards of `10 lakh each, are also suffering from Covid-19.

The State police officials have received information that some Maoists who are moving in Telangana have also contracted virus. Already Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, in a press statement issued on Sunday, appealed to the Maoists to surrender and getting better medical treatment.