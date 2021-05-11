STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Paddy purchase in the State in full swing, but issues persist in districts

Evenduring the pandemic, the State is abuzz with economic activity, as the paddy purchases are in full swing.

Published: 11th May 2021 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 09:53 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Evenduring the pandemic, the State is abuzz with economic activity, as the paddy purchases are in full swing.One of the major reasons for not imposing the lockdown in the State is to purchase the Rabi paddy. The State government is expecting that 70 lakh tonnes of paddy will arrive at the markets. “The paddy purchases have already commenced in the State and we have so far purchased 30 lakh tonnes,” Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar told Express on Monday.

The State’s farmers raised paddy in 52.67 lakh acres this Rabi season. The anticipated production is 1.17 crore tonnes of coarse paddy and 21 lakh tonnes of fine variety paddy. The State government will pay around Rs 17,000 crore to paddy farmers. The Civil Supplies Corporation raised loans and are making payments to farmers immediately after the purchase of the paddy. 

In a video conference with district officials from Gadwal, Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that there was a demand from farmers that the government should also purchase maize and red jowar.“I will take up this with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” Reddy said.

Delay in unloading in Medak

Delay in unloading of paddy from lorries is creating a hinderance for newly arrived stock to get lifted in Medak district. Collector A Harish warned Revenue and Civil Supply officers that action would be taken against them if the situation did not change.

Procurement issues in Nirmal
Farmers in Nirmal district are facing problems as there is a delay in procurement. Additional Collector P Rambabu instructed officials to purchase them without any delay.

