Telangana starts recruitment of medicos

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government started the process of recruiting medical professionals on a contract basis to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. The last date for receipt of applications is May 22. Medical professionals can apply through the website health.telangana.gov.in.

The government will pay a remuneration of Rs 1 lakh for a medical officer (specialist), Rs 40,000 for a medical officer (MBBS), Rs 35,000 for a medical officer (Ayush), Rs 23,000 for a staff nurse and Rs 17,000 for a lab technician. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Sunday, had decided to hire around 50,000 doctors with an MBBS qualification, and had urged young doctors to come forward and serve the people.