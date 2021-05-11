Telangana Cabinet to discuss pros and cons of imposing lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, will discuss the pros and cons of imposing lockdown in the State. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a Cabinet meeting at 2 pm at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss imposition of lockdown in the wake of spike in Covid-19 cases. The moot question again is: Will he or won’t he?

“The Covid-19 cases did not witness downtrend in some states, even after imposing lockdown there. According to reports, there are no encouraging results in those states. In this backdrop, diverse views are emerging on clamping lockdown. Under these circumstances, the State Cabinet will discuss the desirability of imposing lockdown. The Cabinet will also discuss the impact of imposing lockdown on the paddy purchases and take a final decision,” an official release by the CMO stated.

However, immediately after the Cabinet meet on lockdown broke out, netizens reacted in different tunes. Some alleged that the State government was thinking of imposing lockdown after the Ramzan festival, which is likely to fall on Friday. Some demanded that there should be a complete lockdown in the State. Some others felt that since Covid-19 has peaked out, it is of no use now. Meanwhile, IMA State president Lavakumar Reddy and president-elect BNN Rao urged the CM to impose a 15-day lockdown in order to contain the virus.