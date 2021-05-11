Transit homes to provide care for children in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To provide immediate help to those children who have lost one or both parents in the pandemic, the WDCW Department has launched children response vehicles and transit homes. An official from the WDCW Department said, “We have started children response vehicles in all the 33 districts. Six such vehicles are plying in GHMC limits. As soon as we get a distress complaint on our helpline (04023733665) our team rushes to the spot to assist the children in need.”

The department has made arrangements to provide care to children, whose parents have been found Covid positive and have no one to take care of them. “We are receiving several complaints where children are left with no care providers after their parents test positive. These children will be put in seven newly launched transit homes, where they will get temporary shelter,” the official added.