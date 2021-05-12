BJP keeping mum on Eatala Rajender hoping he will join saffron party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hoping that sacked Minister Eatala Rajender would join them, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is adopting a wait-and-watch attitude.The saffron party would make its stand clear only after Rajender clears the air on his future course of action.

The BJP is claiming that Rajender’s issue was brought to the fore to divert people’s attention from the failures of handling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It believes that Rajender could be an asset to them in case he joins the saffron brigade, as he was in the forefront of the Telangana movement. In tune with the BJP’s stand, the party leaders haven’t made any statements against Rajender’s alleged land encroachments.

Though former MLA and BJP leader Motkupalli Narsimhulu had criticised Rajender while speaking to the media, the party maintained that it was his personal opinion and not the party’s stand.“If Eatala Rajender has encroached assigned and Endowment lands, he should be punished as per the law. But, what about the other Ministers and MLAs of the TRS party? We demand a CBI inquiry into similar allegations faced by several Ministers and MLAs,” said a top BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the BJP has postponed its plan to ‘expose’ TRS Ministers and MLAs due to the Covid-19 induced crisis, as it feels it has done enough spade work to keep up the attack on the TRS.