Congress leader Padi Koushik Reddy demands Eatala Rajender’s arrest

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Congress leader and Huzurabad constituency in-charge Padi Koushik Reddy demanded the arrest of former minister Eatala Rajender. He alleged that Rajender violated the Land Ceiling Act — according to which 50 acres was the maximum limit of land one could own — as he had documents for 140 acres.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Koushik Reddy requested Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to seize the excess 90 acres from Rajender. He demanded a CBI inquiry over the former minister’s illegal assets.

“Rajender should answer to the public over the excess of land in his possession. He even has several benami assets in Hyderabad and the city outskirts,” Koushik Reddy said. He alleged that Eatala’s Jamuna Hatcheries in Achhampet had created fake documents to encroach upon land. The Congress leader said that so far, about `600 crore worth assets of Eatala had been identified as per existing documents, but there was more under his name and those of his benamis.