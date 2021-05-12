Cops book 20 persons in Warangal as 10-day lockdown kicks off in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 10-day lockdown has come into effect in Telangana from 10 am on Wednesday, which is aimed to break the chain of the deadly Covid-19 transmission across the state.

With the lockdown in force, the police officials were seen taking counselling sessions of youths, who are roaming in Hyderabad and other towns without any valid reason.

In Warangal, the police have registered cases against 20 persons in Geesukonda for violating the lowdown rules.

Most of the roads wore a deserted look across the state.

The state and central government offices were functioning with 33 per cent staff. The Stamps and Registration department is not exempted from lockdown.

The borders have been shut and private vehicles from other states are not being allowed into the state. The Covid-19 tests and vaccination are continuing as usual.

The supply of domestic gas refills is also functioning normally.