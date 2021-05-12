STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Expedite Sitammasagar project works, CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal directs officials 

Water Resources Department officials, along with L&T representatives, were involved in the meeting with the CMO Secretary.

Published: 12th May 2021 07:50 AM

CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal

CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

 KHAMMAM/ MULUGU: CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, who reviewed the progress of the Sitammasagar Multi-Purpose Project in Manuguru on Tuesday, directed the officials concerned to continue the project works on war-footing by taking all precautionary measures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The project is prestigious to the State government and all tanks adjacent to the canal will be filled with the water,” she said.

The project will store water and release it to the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) in the summer. During floods, the water will be sent through the canals of the SRILIP. 

Water Resources Department officials, along with L&T representatives, were involved in the meeting with the CMO Secretary. She directed Revenue officials to speed up land acquisition to the canal and the works on bunds to be built on both sides of the project.

Engineers also informed her that bore hole investigation had been completed at 158 of the 269 marked locations. As per the details given by officials, the Director of the Geological Survey of India had visited the site and submitted a report. Unearthing of sand of 15.30 lakh cubic metres had also been sanctioned by the Bhadradri District Collector.

Sabharwal takes stock of Sammakka Barrage progress
The CMO Secretary also visited Mulugu district on Tuesday and took stock of the progress of the Sammakka Barrage (Thupakulagudem Barrage). She directed the official concerned to speed up the construction of the barrage and complete the works by the end of May. Later, she conducted a review meeting with Additional District Collector Adarsh Surabhi and Superintending Engineer (SE) Sudheer.  

