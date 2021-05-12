Nightmare returns for migrants as Telangana announces 10-day lockdown starting May 12

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As soon as the State government on Tuesday announced the 10-day lockdown in Telangana to curb the spread of Coronavirus, a large number of migrant workers thronged several transit points, including Secunderabad Railway Station, Nampally Railway Station, and other bus terminals, to return to their native places. The announcement has triggered a panic among the migrant workers, who don’t want to relive the trauma of last year’s lockdown.

For 49-year-old Sunil Kumar, who hails from Darbhanga in Bihar, the announcement of full lockdown was a nail in the coffin for his daily livelihood. “We worked at a restaurant in the Madhapur area as cleaning staff. For the past couple of days, our employer has been telling us to go back to our native place as the number of customers had dwindled. Today, soon after the announcement, it was made clear to us that we no longer have our jobs. So, we did not waste time and packed all our belongings. Now we will wait at the station till we get a train,” said Kumar, who was at the Secunderabad station with his wife and three children.

In the absence of substantial relief measures by employers and the State government, the exodus from the city began right after the night curfew was imposed, almost a fortnight ago. The workers claim that in the last few months, there is almost no work left for them and now getting stuck in here will only add to their woes.

“This year, soon after the Covid cases started increasing, many of our acquaintances started leaving the city, as none of us wanted to relive the horror of last year when we had to walk on foot for days to reach our villages. Some of our friends died while walking back home, but we had no other option. We would have died of hunger had we stayed back,” said 37-year-old Manik from Odisha. The migrants working in the State are mostly from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Railway officials said the passenger rush was mostly for trains to eastern and northern States.