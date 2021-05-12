Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay slams CM Chandrasekhar Rao over doctors’ job notification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for yet again releasing temporary notification for doctors, and other medical staff without reviewing applications which were received earlier. Sanjay Kumar demanded the State government issues a permanent employment notification for medical staff, and allocate funds to improve medical infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference through Zoom App on Tuesday, the Karimnagar MP questioned how the Centre would give extra ventilators, when the State government was not utilising the existing ventilators.

He said, “Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital’s doctor Shobha Rani died as there was no oxygen bed available for her. Aren’t you (Chief Minister) the reason for her death?” He demanded the State government implement Ayushman Bharat which is implemented under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana in the State.