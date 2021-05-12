Telangana lockdown: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams ‘judicial overreach’ 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Like most people, even for MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the decision to impose a lockdown came as a surprise and he took to Twitter to express concern over the ‘judicial overreach’ and ‘interference’ in the State’s health policy.

Owaisi expressed apprehensions about the livelihoods of people. “Lockdowns cause severe loss of livelihood & put many at risk. Request @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS to not forget Telangana’s poor & ensure that they receive maximum support from the govt for being forced to stay at home,” he tweeted. In a series of tweets, he raised the issue of interference by courts. He said, “If need be, govt should seek recourse from the Apex Court. @TelanganaCMO was on record assuring that there will be no lockdown. It’s concerning that, due to judicial overreach, govt had to walk back on this assurance.”