Telangana reported 4,801 new Covid cases, taking active caseload to 60,136 

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 4,801 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 60,136. Apart from this, 7,430 individuals lodged recoveries. The State managed to detect these cases by conducting 75,289 tests, of which 51,992 were conducted by the government.

Covid patient gets treatment at the

King Koti Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday

| S Senbagapandiyan

The highest caseload was seen in GHMC with 756 cases, followed by 327 in Medchal and 325 in Rangareddy. The number of districts with containment zones has now fallen to 18, which have 109 such zones. A total of 32 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 2,803.