Telangana State Election Commission puts polls to PR bodies on hold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After facing backlash from various political parties and citizens for conducting elections to the seven urban local bodies in the midst of surging Covid-19 cases, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has decided to put on hold further elections to the casual vacancy of ward members and sarpanches of gram panchayats, MPTC and ZPTC till the situation improves and conditions become conducive to hold elections.

The TSEC will take a decision on the matter at an appropriate time in future after taking inputs from Health authorities and in consultation with the State government The Commission reviewed the matter and in view of the fresh surge of Covid-19 cases, it felt that it is not appropriate to hold the elections now.

Under ordinary vacancies, elections to 20 sarpanch positions and 186 wards need to be held.

Under casual vacancies, polls to sarpanch positions (104), ward members (2,084), MPPs (26), MPTCs (34) and ZPTC (one) have to be held.