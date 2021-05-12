Telangana street vendors stare at another yearr of loss, with the imposition of lockdown in the state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Street vendors, who are part of the unorganised sector of the State, rue yet another year of incurring losses with the imposition of the lockdown in Telangana. These vendors, who were just recuperating from last year’s lockdown and rely on their daily earnings for their sustenance, fear that this lockdown is going to make things worse for them.

“Last year, soon after the lockdown was imposed, we became unemployed overnight. We survived on our savings for some time, and when that got exhausted, we were forced to live on some donations. There were nights when I forced my children to sleep on an empty stomach. I wished to never see those nights again, but our nightmare is back,” said Kamla, a balloon seller at the Khairtabad signal.

Kamla and her husband Vinod’s children have not gone back to school since the lockdown was announced last year and on Tuesday, assuming that it is their last day of earning an income, the family tried their best to sell all their balloons and other toys.

As announced by the State government, the 10-day lockdown starting on Wednesday, post 10 am, will result in deserted streets and the absence of foot traffic. This would cause a complete loss of livelihood for thousands of street hawkers in just the city.

“Just a few months back, we had started getting back on our feet. Even then, our daily income was not close to that during pre-Covid times. The fresh lockdown will now force us to start begging on the roads,” said D Sai, who runs a snack stall at Hussain Sagar. He added, “The government is imposing a lockdown to save lives, but what about the lives of thousands of people like me? Are our lives of no value?”

Lamenting about their woes, several other street vendors from various parts of the city, urged the government to provide some assistance to them. “Do not turn blind eye to us. We only need some support to survive and it’s our right and we want the government to not that away from us,” added another street vendor, who runs an ice cream truck in the city.