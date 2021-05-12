Temples to temporarily stop darshan in Telangana as state announces 10-day lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the lockdown, several temple administrations, including the Yadadri Temple and Komaravelli Mallanna Temple, have taken the decision to suspend darshan to devotees.

While Yadadri suspended darshan for devotees from May 12 to May 21, the Komaravelli Temple suspended it for the next four days. The government has empowered local temple administrations to impose restrictions as per the number of Covid cases in the district.