Why were people not given time to prepare for the inevitable: Telangana High Court

R Pridhvi Raj By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view of the State government imposing lockdown without giving any notice to the people to prepare for the inevitable, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday asked the government to ensure that the migrant labourers would not face difficulties in returning home.

The division bench, resuming hearing on the case, expressed displeasure over the way the government has been acting with regard to its instructions. The court found fault with the government for not heeding its advice to impose weekend lockdown or extend hours of night curfew as well as suddenly announcing lockdown without giving anytime to the people to prepare.

In reaction to AG’s submission that the State had imposed lockdown to rein in the pandemic, the bench observed that lockdown was not imposed when it was needed most and it was now being clamped when the Covid-19 graph is showing a downward trend. The court also wanted to know how migrant labourers could return home if lockdown comes into effect without any notice. The AG submitted to the court that the State would take care of their problem. He said that half of the migrant labourers had already left the State.

HC directs TS to allow ambulances from AP

The court also found fault with the government for arguing against imposition of lockdown on the day of last hearing when it advised weekend lockdown and extension of hours of night curfew. Even the night curfew in force was not being implemented properly and in places like Old City, there was no control over religious activities, it observed.

It expressed dissatisfaction over lack of response to its direction for the constitution of an expert committee to guide the State government on measures to be taken to combat Covid-19. It expressed its displeasure over the government reducing Covid tests at a time when it asked for their ramping up.

It also expressed displeasure over denial of entry into Telangana for ambulances that were transporting Covid-19 patients to Hyderabad from AP and asked the government to allow them without any restrictions.

“Under what authority the ambulances are being denied entry into Telangana? At a time when Covid-19 is playing havoc with the people, how could the State deny permission to ambulances? Allow all ambulances freely into Telangana,” the court ordered while describing the action as very unfortunate and inhuman.

The bench also expressed displeasure over the State government not taking the Covid-19 situation seriously.

Meanwhile, Ambulances going from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana were stopped at Pullur toll plaza on the second consecutive day on Tuesday.On directions of Telangana government, the police and medical officials are conducting checking on the AP-Telangana border for the past 48 hours. Particulars of the patients, proceeding to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh, are taken. An attendant of a patient, belonging to Nandyal area said that if the vehicle/ambulance checking is delayed by 20 to 30 minutes, then the health condition of the patients might deteriorate.