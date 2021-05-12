Young doctors of Telangana provide free teleconsultation services to patients 

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: In order to help Covid patients who are in home isolation, a group of young doctors have started teleconsultation services free of cost. They not only prescribe medicines and monitor the health condition of patients, but also give health tips post recovery. As many as 21 doctors are volunteering and providing their services for Covid patients and their services are available from 8 am to midnight. They have created different slots and in each slot, three doctors work in a given slot and each doctor spends two hours.

Dr V Himavarsha speaks to a Covid-19

patient in home isolation and prescribes

medicines, in Karimnagar on Tuesday

Dr Akkapalli Sai Sharanaya, who provides consultation every day from 4 pm to 6 pm, said many people were scared to visit hospitals even after testing positive. Such people need proper home care, medicines and counselling, she added.

“Patients with mild symptoms, who are staying in home isolation are getting disturbed up on staying locked up for long and this has been affecting them psychologically. They need motivation to conquer Covid,” said Dr V Himavarsha.

Most of the Covid patients feel weak and exhausted even after recovery and it is important that they follow a proper diet and take vitamins, and they need guidance even after recovery, she added.

Also, many people want to know details about the vaccination process and why people are getting infected even after taking the vaccines, this is where these young doctors are helping in bridging the knowledge gap. “We have been telling people that vaccination is not a magic bullet but it provides protection so that even if you get infected it would not be severe,” said one of the doctors.