STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

8-yr-old’s death in Warangal: Kin allege mother’s role

 An eight-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances at Shiva Nagar in Warangal on Wednesday.

Published: 13th May 2021 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  An eight-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances at Shiva Nagar in Warangal on Wednesday. Family members, however, alleged that the boy was killed by his mother and her paramour. 

According to the police, family members of the boy’s father alleged that the mother had an affair with another man. She left the house a month ago and had been staying with her mother in Ghanpur village in Bhupalpally district.  

They alleged that when the boy died on Wednesday morning in Ghanpur, the mother did not inform her husband and his family members. After learning about the death, the boy’s father along with his family members, rushed to the spot. They shifted the body to Shiva Nagar and alleged that mother has killed the boy. They staged a protest along with the body in Shiva Nagar.

Mills Colony Inspector J Ravi Kiran said that the boy died in Ghanpur village in Bhupalpally district. As the body was shifted to Warangal, the Ghanpur police have registered a case. The body was shifted to  MGM Hospital, Warangal for postmortem, said Kiran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
warangal boy death
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp