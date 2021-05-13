8-yr-old’s death in Warangal: Kin allege mother’s role

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: An eight-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances at Shiva Nagar in Warangal on Wednesday. Family members, however, alleged that the boy was killed by his mother and her paramour.

According to the police, family members of the boy’s father alleged that the mother had an affair with another man. She left the house a month ago and had been staying with her mother in Ghanpur village in Bhupalpally district.

They alleged that when the boy died on Wednesday morning in Ghanpur, the mother did not inform her husband and his family members. After learning about the death, the boy’s father along with his family members, rushed to the spot. They shifted the body to Shiva Nagar and alleged that mother has killed the boy. They staged a protest along with the body in Shiva Nagar.

Mills Colony Inspector J Ravi Kiran said that the boy died in Ghanpur village in Bhupalpally district. As the body was shifted to Warangal, the Ghanpur police have registered a case. The body was shifted to MGM Hospital, Warangal for postmortem, said Kiran.