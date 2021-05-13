Cadre shower praise on Madhu on social media

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : The release of Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhu, an accused in the brutal murder of lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, on Monday night after four days of questioning and police calling him for another round of interrogation created curiosity among the cadre of both TRS and opposition parties.

Though the police teams have been trying to get strong evidence against Madhu, following allegations made by the slain lawyer’s father Kishan Rao, they have not succeeded in their attempts even after four days of questioning.

The release of Madhu, who has since been suspended by the TRS party, has become of a big topic of discussion in political circles with everyone wondering what the future holds for him in the Manthani constituency. The reaction in the TRS party has been mixed with many of his followers flooding the social media with posts like “Jai Madhuanna” (Hail Madhu). Though it may be mentioned here that some pink party workers preferred to maintain silence, for the time being.

Chargesheet on May 17?

Though the Manthani Bar Association has requested the State government to set up a fast-track court for the trial of twin murder cases, it remains to be seen if police will be able to submit a chargesheet on May 17, especially since the courts are hearing only emergency cases in view of lockdown imposed in the State.

Meanwhile, a TRS party leader who helped in shifting slain lawyers to hospital on February 17 is reportedly receiving threatening calls from some unknown persons. When contacted, he told Express that “he has been facing some small problems”.