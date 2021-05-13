Centre expresses satisfaction over dip in cases in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has expressed satisfaction over the dip in Covid-19 cases in the State. The Union Minister also assured the State government that the Centre would increase the supply of medical oxygen, Remdesivir injections, vaccine doses, testing kits and ventilators to Telangana.

The Union Health Minister conducted a video conference with the heads of all States on Wednesday. On behalf of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao attended the video conference. During the meet, Harish urged Harsh Vardhan to increase the supply of Covid-related items to the State.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao attends a virtual meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Hyderabad, on Wednesday

Comparing the first and second waves of the pandemic, Harish told the Union Minister that the State government has increased the number of normal beds from 18,232 to 53,775. While the number of oxygen beds have been increased from 9,213 to 20,738, the number of ICU beds have been increased from 3,264 to 11,274.

Harish also said that about 27,039 teams, comprising ANMs, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, have been conducting a door-to-door survey and providing Covid-19 kits to people suffering from Covid-like symptoms. So far, 60 lakh households were surveyed, Harish Rao added.

As patients from other States too were getting treatment in Hyderabad, Harish Rao wanted the Union Minister to increase the supply of medical oxygen to 600 tonnes per day. Harish Rao requested the Union Minister to allocate medical oxygen from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. “Increase the supply of Remdesivir injections to 20,000 per day and Tocilizumab from 810 per day to 1,500.

The State requires 2 lakh testing kits per day,” Harish told the Union Health Minister. The Finance Minister also stated that the State requires 96 lakh vaccines for first dose and 33 lakh vaccines for second dose. He also informed the Centre that the State needs 13 lakh vaccines by the end of this month. Harish also wanted the Union Minister to provide 2,000 ventilators to the State.