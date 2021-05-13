STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre expresses satisfaction over dip in cases in TS

Harish urges Union Health Min to increase supply of oxygen to State, informs that Telangana has increased no of oxygen beds to 20,738

Published: 13th May 2021 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has expressed satisfaction over the dip in Covid-19 cases in the State. The Union Minister also assured the State government that the Centre would increase the supply of medical oxygen, Remdesivir injections, vaccine doses, testing kits and ventilators to Telangana.

The Union Health Minister conducted a video conference with the heads of all States on Wednesday. On behalf of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Finance Minister T Harish Rao attended the video conference. During the meet, Harish urged Harsh Vardhan to increase the supply of Covid-related items to the State. 

Finance Minister T Harish Rao attends a virtual meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in Hyderabad, on Wednesday

Comparing the first and second waves of the pandemic, Harish told the Union Minister that the State government has increased the number of normal beds from 18,232 to 53,775. While the number of oxygen beds have been increased from 9,213 to 20,738, the number of ICU beds have been increased from 3,264 to 11,274. 

Harish also said that about 27,039 teams, comprising ANMs, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, have been conducting a door-to-door survey and providing Covid-19 kits to people suffering from Covid-like symptoms. So far, 60 lakh households were surveyed, Harish Rao added. 

As patients from other States too were getting treatment in Hyderabad, Harish Rao wanted the Union Minister to increase the supply of medical oxygen to 600 tonnes per day. Harish Rao requested the Union Minister to allocate medical oxygen from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. “Increase the supply of Remdesivir injections to 20,000 per day and Tocilizumab from 810 per day to 1,500.

The State requires 2 lakh testing kits per day,” Harish told the Union Health Minister. The Finance Minister also stated that the State requires 96 lakh vaccines for first dose and 33 lakh vaccines for second dose. He also informed the Centre that the State needs 13 lakh vaccines by the end of this month. Harish also wanted the Union Minister to provide 2,000 ventilators to the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp