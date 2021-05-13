Congress leader who sought Eatala’s arrest may join TRS

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after Congress leader and Huzurabad constituency in-charge Padi Koushik Reddy demanded the arrest of former minister Eatala Rajender for amassing illegal assets, Karimnagar District Congress Committee (DCC) vice-president Nerella Mahender Goud asked why Koushik Reddy was not calling out other tainted leaders in the pink party. Meanwhile, Mahender Goud alleged that Koushik Reddy was making such statements only to impress the TRS leadership as he has been trying to join the pink fold for quite some time now.

After Rajender’s ouster from the Cabinet, the political climate in Huzurabad Assembly Constituency has been quickly changing, with rumours of Koushik Reddy likely to switch loyalties started doing the rounds. Lambasting Koushik Reddy for ignoring the names of other land-grabbers in the TRS, Mahender Goud said they will soon file a complaint against the former with the party high command.

Eatala’s future uncertain

Though it has been over a week since Rajender left Huzurabad after holding talks with his close associates, he has not yet made an official announcements about his future political plans. Rajender had said that he would soon announce his plan after conferring with his supporters and intellectuals in Hyderabad. However, the former health minister is still mum on his future.

Meanwhile, former Jammikunta Agriculture Market Committee chairman Tummeti Sammi Reddy flayed the Opposition parties for seeking byelection in Huzurabad while the State has been struggling to stand on its feet amid a pandemic crisis.

According to sources, even BJP leaders are currently maintaining a low profile in the constituency. Sources said that former minister E Peddi Reddy, who joined the BJP in 2019, recently met some pink party leaders. Rumours in the political circles reveal that the TRS leadership might induct Peddi Reddy into the party to replace Rajender in the constituency.

PEDDI REDDY MEETS TRS LEADERS

