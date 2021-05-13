Empty streets, patrolling cops mark first day of lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The entire Telangana State on Wednesday went into a 10-day lockdown to keep Covid-19 at bay.The second edition of the lockdown, imposed tentatively for a period of 10 days, has made the State go into a silent mode, with hardly any activity visible anywhere.As the State government had decided to implement the lockdown strictly, the police were out on the roads as soon as the clock struck 10 to ensure that people who were still out returned home. Later in the day too, the police were seen counseling people to stay indoors.

During the morning hours, however, it was a different story. In Hyderabad, people were seen on streets in all areas during 6-10 am to buy groceries and other essential commodities. Liquor shops did brisk business as they opened shutters at 6 am itself. After commencement of lockdown hours, the police stopped vehicles plying on roads and counselled the drivers to return home.

In some parts of the State, the police registered cases against youths who refused to stay indoors and were attempting to misuse the lockdown period for revelry. In Geesukonda of Warangal district, the police registered cases against 20 persons for violation of lockdown rules.

Strict enforcement of lockdown in all TS dists

The State and Central government offices worked with only one third of their regular staff, but the Stamps and Registration Department was totally closed. Registration of documents will not be taken up in Sub Registrar offices till May 22, the tentative date when the lockdown would end. The State’s borders were closed for private vehicles. Covid-19 tests and vaccinations, however, are being continued as usual. The supply of domestic gas refills is also being allowed. But, petrol bunks were allowed to operate only from 6 am to 10 am.

At interstate borders, the Telangana police stopped buses and other vehicles. Only goods vehicles were allowed to pass through the border checkposts.In Kagaznagar of Kumrambheem-Asifabad district, heavy rush to purchase essential commodities was seen during the relaxation hours of 6-10 am. In Karimnagar, police used drones and command control vehicles to ensure that people stay at home. The moment any congregation of people was spotted by the drone, the police kept rushing to those places and dispersed them. In Peddapalli, a vegetable market saw an unprecedented rush during the morning hours.

The Rajarajeswara Swamy temple in Vemulavada and the Basara temple in Adilabad district have been closed down for 10 days as part of enforcement of lockdown rules. At Basara, though priests conducted to conduct pujas, devotees were not allowed inside. In the rest of the erstwhile district, the police were seen patrolling the streets to ensure compliance to lockdown rules.

In the erstwhile Khammam district, the police implemented the lockdown strictly by ensuring closure of shops and counselled people to stay indoors. The police closed the district’s borders with Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh by setting up checkposts. However, Covid testing continued as usual at the old bus station.