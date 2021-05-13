Follow rules or face music: CPs to people 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar and Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat, on Wednesday, requested the citizens to cooperate with the police during the lockdown period.Sajjanar has instructed the frontline warriors to work round-the-clock with necessary precautions. In Cyberabad limits, more than 100 check posts have been arranged.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhagwat said that as many as 46 check posts have been arranged in the Rachakonda limits. He added that stern action will be taken against those who try to break the rules.

Sajjanar inaugurates free 24/7 Covid care facility

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Wednesday inaugurated a free 24/7 Covid care facility - Project Ashray - that was initiated by SCSC (Society for Cyberabad Security Council), United Way Hyderabad, and other CSR groups. Patients who are suffering from moderate symptoms needing medical care or isolation facility can call on the SCSC Tele-Medicine (Hyderabad) Hotline 080-45811138.