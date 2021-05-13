STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministers take stock of Covid situation in Telangana districts

 A day after the Cabinet meeting, all Ministers on Wednesday swung into action and monitored the Covid-19 situation in their respective districts.

Published: 13th May 2021 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 04:34 PM

Sabitha Indra Reddy

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Cabinet meeting, all Ministers on Wednesday swung into action and monitored the Covid-19 situation in their respective districts. Some of the Ministers were seen on roads along with police officials observing the implementation of the lockdown. The Cabinet on Tuesday constituted district level committees for effective implementation of lockdown and also to take steps for containing the spread of Covid. 

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy visited several places in Nirmal town and observed the implementation of the lockdown. In Mahbubnagar town, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud inspected temporary check posts set up by the police. He also monitored in the implementation of lockdown and interacted with people. 

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, at a review on Covid-19, said that a fever survey had been conducted in 3,41,931 houses. It was found that 5,104 were suffering from fever in Rangareddy district. 
Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. Rathod directed the officials to conduct Covid-19 tests on all the people, who have symptoms.

R&B Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy said that as against 719 beds available in Kamareddy district, only 258 patients were admitted to hospitals. The Covid-19 positive rate had dropped to 15 per cent from 27 per cent in the district, he said. Energy Minister G Jagaidsh Reddy took stock of the Covid situation in Nalgonda district, while Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy reviewed the progress of paddy purchases and agriculture related issues.
 

