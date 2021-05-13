Telangana lockdown: Ministers of religion seek exemption

B Kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Weddings are exempted from the lockdown, albeit a few riders, but purohits, pastors, fathers and qazis are confused about their travel passes in absence of clear guidelines from the State. These ministers of religion don’t know if must get a single pass for the entire lockdown period or one for each wedding. They demanded the State government to issue proper guidelines exempting them from lockdown restrictions and provide passes to them.

Citizens, who wish to perform marriage-related functions, need to take permission from authorities concerned by assuring to follow Covid-19 containment protocols.Speaking to Express, G Laxmana Sharma, a Hindu Purohit and resident of Karimnagar district, said he and his colleagues are scared of being grilled and reprimanded by the police. “As there are no proper guidelines laid out by the State, the police can trouble the clergymen in the middle of road,” said Sharma.

Chief Qazi Mohammed Yousufuddin Hussain (Asker Pasha), Sadar Qazi Aazzath Sarkar Qila Mohammed Nagar, said that the Islamic weddings will start after Eid ul-fitr. He expressed fear that the Islamic clergy would be stopped troubled by the police while they are on their way to attend their duties. The Christian clergy too expressed similar views.

