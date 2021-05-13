RTC revenue dips to 10% on Day 1 of lockdown

MD Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC, which was slowly recuperating from the last two years of ups and downs, received another blow on the first day of the 10-day lockdown announced by the State government. On Wednesday, the TSRTC reduced its services to just 25 per cent (1,100 buses) of what it ran on normal days (4,500 buses), during the four-hour window — from 6 am to 10 am.

As a result, daily revenue, according to official estimates, fell to 10 per cent (Rs 30-Rs 40 lakh) from Rs 4 crore, which the TSRTC earned at the start of the year, before the second wave of the Covid pandemic hit the State.

Employees remained confused on Wednesday in regards to the operation of buses. Depot managers made a rough assessment and asked the staff to remain ‘on call’. According to officials, driver and conductors were asked to remain at the depot to avoiding crowd and depending on the need, the staff was made available. The TSRTC is trying utilise the four-hour window to its fullest.

“Depending on the running time and road conditions, the depots are designating the buses on those routes. The decision is being taken locally, while taking into consideration conditions on a single road,” said E Yadagiri, Executive Director (Operations).

Observers feel the fresh lockdown will deal another blow to the ailing TSRTC. Even following the several unlocks and restoration of services between September and October 2020, daily revenue had hovered from Rs 9 and Rs 10 crore, but could not touch Rs 13 crore. “One of the major reasons for the loss is the lack of trust in public transport,” said E Ashok Kumar of National Mazdoor Union. With lockdowns even in neighbouring States, interstate operations have also been impacted.